Another former Edna Mahan guard indicted on sexual assault, misconduct charges

A former corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County has been indicted on sexual assault and official misconduct charges.

Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City, was indicted Sept. 29 by a Hunterdon County grand jury on charges of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. Second-degree charges carry a state prison sentence of five to ten years.

The indictment was announced Friday by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.

Harris-McLaughlin was charged in October 2021 in connection with the sexual assault of a female inmate. The charges stemmed from a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, OPIA, and the Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division.

“The allegations in this indictment are among the most egregious possible abuses of the badge, and the credibility and public trust that come with it,” Thomas Eicher, executive director of OPIA, said in a statement. “Abuses allegedly committed against someone vulnerable, someone in this officer’s care, and someone who would’ve encountered many challenges and risks when she came forward.”

“The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to providing the highest standards of public service through effective investigations and prosecutions aimed at ensuring justice for all,” Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a statement. “When those entrusted to serve the public are alleged to have violated their oath, we will thoroughly and objectively carry out our commitment to seek justice. Our office will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement partners in our ongoing mission to create a safe environment for everyone in Hunterdon County.”

Friday's announcement of the indictment came just days after the state announced indictments against 14 corrections officers related to allegedly coordinated assaults on inmates at Edna Mahan.

The charges against the officers range from accusations of conspiracy, official misconduct, tampering with public records and aggravated assault, linked to the violent removal of multiple detainees late at night on Jan. 11-12, 2021.

Prosecutors argued that the defendants planned or facilitated the forced extractions of detainees from their cells whether or not they complied with orders to handcuff themselves in retaliation for multiple alleged "splashing" incidents, in which detainees were claimed to have squirted unknown liquids at guards.

New Jersey Department of Corrections guidelines state that detainees are to be extracted by force only after they fail to comply with orders to handcuff themselves and leave their cells on their own.

In June 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closure of the prison after the state released an investigative report on cell extractions.

