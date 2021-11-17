Another Fort Gordon soldier indicted on child pornography charges

A soldier in training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, was indicted early this month by a federal grand jury on one count of distribution of child pornography, according to the Justice Department.

Joshua Gamble, 29, faces a minimum of five years in federal prison for the charges, with no chance of parole. The maximum sentence is 20 years imprisonment.

The charges were announced by David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, in a Nov. 5 press release.

Fort Gordon has been at the center of more than one child pornography case this year. The post is home to the Army’s cyber center of excellence.

Private First Class Bryan S. Stills pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in May and Maj. Jason Musgrove was sentenced in February to 30 years imprisonment for the production of child pornography.

“Anyone who would think to engage in activities that exploit children should be forewarned that our vigilant law enforcement partners are always watching,” Estes said. “We will be unrelenting in pursuing those who would victimize the most vulnerable among us.”

Gamble was arrested in October after FBI agents investigating illegal distribution of child pornography online discovered alleged illegal activity on an Internet chat application Aug. 10 and 11.

The case is still under investigation by the FBI. U.S. Assistant Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons is prosecuting.

A Fort Gordon public affairs officer could not be reached for comment.