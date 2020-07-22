Another Fort Hood soldier found dead, the fourth this year near Texas post

AUSTIN, Texas – Army officials at Fort Hood on Tuesday released the name of another soldier from the post who died after he was found unresponsive last week near a lake.

Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Florida, is one of at least four Fort Hood soldiers whose bodies were found near the post this year.

Fort Hood officials said in a statement Tuesday that the soldier was found Friday in the vicinity of Stillhouse Lake, about 20 miles from Killeen in Bell County.

Authorities did not describe the circumstances surrounding the death or say whether foul play was suspected.

“As we all know, our soldiers are not safe at Fort Hood,” said Natalie Khawam, an attorney for the family of another Fort Hood solider found dead earlier this year, after learning of Morta’s death.

“Unfortunately, this U.S. soldier’s death is consistent with our concerns: that these soldiers are living on a dangerous base and are being threatened if they speak up. Enough is enough," Khawam said.

Khawam represents the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who authorities say was killed by fellow soldier Spc. Aaron David Robinson in April. Guillen’s body was also found in Bell County in late June, nearly three months after she was last heard from while working inside an armory room at Fort Hood.

Guillen's case has garnered national attention after her family called for a congressional investigation into the U.S. Army’s handling of the case.

Investigators say Robinson beat Guillen to death with a hammer the morning of April 22. Authorities accused Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen of helping him dismember, burn and bury Guillen’s body about 20 miles from the post.

Robinson shot himself to death July 1 when authorities confronted him off the post, Killeen police said. Aguilar was charged in federal court with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

The Army’s account of how Guillen died remains riddled with holes that investigators refuse to clarify, Khawam has said.

Army Sec. Ryan McCarthy ordered an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood as Guillen's death has also raised questions about the treatment of women and Hispanic service members.

The Army has said that within five days of Guillen's disappearance, investigators had focused on Robinson as the primary suspect. But developing enough evidence to lock him up took months, senior Army criminal investigators said; Robinson fled his barracks last month as officials closed in.

A team of civilian searchers also say military investigators searching for Guillen's body overlooked evidence that could have led to the discovery of her remains a week sooner.

“We the people demand a congressional investigation,” Khawam said. “How many more soldiers need to die before Congress agrees to convene a congressional investigation?”

Morta, the soldier found dead Friday, entered the Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic. Since May, the soldier was assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Morta’s awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of the 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, said in a statement Tuesday that his fellow soldiers are “truly heartbroken by the tragic loss.”