Another Framingham bank was robbed on Tuesday. Police want help ID'ing the suspect

FRAMINGHAM — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday on Route 9.

The unidentified man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after 2:20 p.m. the robbery at St. Mary's Credit Union, 1255 Worcester Road, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said.

The man went into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. After receiving it, the man fled. Mickens said she did not know whether the note indicated he had a weapon.

Framingham police say this man robbed the St. Mary's Credit Union on Route 9 Tuesday afternoon.

Police released still photographs from a security camera hoping someone recognizes him.

"We got pretty good photos of him, so we're hoping to get an ID," Mickens said.

The man was white, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and wore sunglasses, a black coat, a gray hoodie and a gray beanie-style hat.

Tuesday's bank robbery was Framingham's second in two weeks.

Police respond to the scene of a bank robbery Dec. 26 at Digital Federal Credit Union on Worcester Road (Route 9) in Framingham.

On Dec. 26, an unidentified man robbed the DCU Federal Credit Union on 60 Worcester Road. After handing a note to the teller demanding money, he left the bank with the money and drove away in a car that appeared to be a newer model Toyota Corolla.

The suspect in that robbery wore a baklava. He is described as a small-framed, short man with a light complexion. Along with the baklava, he wore a white security shirt, black pants and white sneakers.Mickens said it is not known if the two robberies are connected.

Framingham police are seeking help in identifying this man. Police say that on Tuesday afternoon he robbed the St. Mary's Credit Union on Route 9.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's robbery is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.

Anyone with information about the Dec. 26 robbery is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police at 617-378-5980.

