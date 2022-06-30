Another "goodwill gesture": Russians lose an Alligator near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island

ALONA MAZURENKO – THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 19:50

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter that flew close to Zmiinyi (Snake) Island on the evening of 29 June has been damaged and has fallen into the sea near the island.

Source: Pivden Operational Command

Quote: "Yesterday one of four helicopters, likely Ka-52s, which flew close to Zmiinyi Island was damaged and fell into the sea between the island and the Odesa gas condensate field.

The Ruscists were trying to organise a search-and-rescue operation, but the helicopter was invited to land on the Moskva cruiser."

Details: The Command reported that Zmiinyi Island is still smoking and there are still explosions.

The final results of the operation are being clarified.

