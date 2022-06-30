Another "goodwill gesture": Russians lose an Alligator near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island
ALONA MAZURENKO – THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 19:50
A Russian Ka-52 helicopter that flew close to Zmiinyi (Snake) Island on the evening of 29 June has been damaged and has fallen into the sea near the island.
Source: Pivden Operational Command
Quote: "Yesterday one of four helicopters, likely Ka-52s, which flew close to Zmiinyi Island was damaged and fell into the sea between the island and the Odesa gas condensate field.
The Ruscists were trying to organise a search-and-rescue operation, but the helicopter was invited to land on the Moskva cruiser."
Details: The Command reported that Zmiinyi Island is still smoking and there are still explosions.
The final results of the operation are being clarified.
Background:
On 30 June, the Russians hurriedly evacuated the remaining garrison in two speedboats and abandoned the Ukrainian island.
The Ministry of Defence of Russia called the occupiers’ escape "a goodwill gesture".
Ukrainian soldiers launched multiple successful attacks on Russian positions on the island, particularly on 29 June.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russian occupiers fled from Zmiinyi Island after Ukrainian soldiers launched multiple attacks on the island using various weapons, including the Ukrainian Bohdana howitzer.