Another Grewal Hall opening date is approaching. Will it happen?

LANSING — Grewal Hall at 224 is close to opening, selling tickets for a Wednesday show, but stay tuned as to exactly when the new "event space" will officially debut in downtown Lansing.

"We are as anxious and excited as anybody and we can't wait," said Kevin Meyer, a member of the ownership group and a former director of Common Ground Music Festival, on Thursday.

Meyer did not respond Friday with an update on whether the upcoming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday shows are still expected to happen, and a city spokesman said a vital piece of required certification has not been finalized for Grewal Hall.

The 224 South Washington Square venue for concerts, weddings, charity events, trade shows and more was scheduled to open for a July 15 show. Construction delays postponed that concert and several others.

The future home of Grewal Hall on South Washington Square in downtown Lansing seen under construction, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The music venue will also host private events and weddings.

"Once we get the occupancy, we'll be ready to go," Meyer said, referring to a certificate of occupancy that proves compliance with city codes and regulations.

Scott Bean, spokesperson for the city, confirmed that Grewal Hall remains without the certificate. He said the venue likely will need another fire marshal inspection, and inspections currently are requested three to five days in advance.

Bean added that fire alarm activation and life safety issues have held up a temporary certificate of occupancy, but the city could issue that temporary certificate once the life safety issues are resolved.

Meyer said HVAC installation is another last step. The units themselves have been installed on the roof and, with some duct work, the venue will be ready, he said.

Backers have said the downtown Lansing venue will help revitalize downtown by offering a medium-sized spot for live music including touring acts.

The venue is in a century-old space that once was part of Knapp's, a department store, and was a nightclub before becoming the Blue Night Hookah Lounge. The space had been vacant since 2018.

Meyer said the venue is expected to have a capacity of around 900 people, and the occupancy certificate will have the final number. For smaller shows, such as comedians or business events, the venue can put out chairs for a seated crowd of about 400, and, for weddings or celebrations, it could fit about 225 people with tables.

Delays are familiar territory for anyone who has dealt with construction in the past few years, Meyer said.

Bean said construction projects across the board have seen supply issues in recent years.

The venue's renovation started with removing tens of thousands of pounds of lath and plaster ceiling to expose the wood beams and steel structures supporting the roof. A mezzanine was installed for a two-story open floor plan. There is a large, green-tiled wall behind the bar, exposed brick at the rear and a modern glass wall on the sidewalk.

Bands will play on a 20-foot-by-24-foot stage, which can be taken down for different events. Acts will likely span the full gamut of music, including rock, country and jazz, Meyer said.

There are several local bars that can handle small bands or open mic nights and there are larger venues like Wharton Center for Performing Arts and Breslin Student Events Center for big national acts and theater productions.

Another downtown Lansing music venue, the MSUFCU Ovation, is set to open in late 2024 or early 2025. It is supposed to have twice the size of Grewal Hall at 224, with a capacity of 1,800 to 2,000.

Grewal Hall is meant for the regional and mid-sized national touring acts or the local band that can draw a large crowd, Meyer said.

"When was the last time you saw a show? It was in Detroit or Grand Rapids, right? This can be where people see acts in Lansing and stay in Lansing," he added. "We think we have a good spot in that system. We want the next big act to get big here."

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or 517-267-0415

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Another Grewal Hall opening date is approaching. Will it happen?