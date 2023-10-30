Another group of Ukrainian soldiers starts training to operate Patriot missile systems in Germany
The German Air Force said on Monday that a new group of Ukrainian soldiers have started training to operate Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Germany.
Source: the German Air Force on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Details: "Our support for Ukraine continues. Today saw the start of a new Patriot training session," the German Air Force tweeted.
They explained that the training involves 61 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 translators, and will take several weeks.
Unsere Unterstützung für die Ukraine geht weiter.
Heute beginnt die nächste #PATRIOT Ausbildung. 61 🇺🇦 Schüler + 10 🇺🇦 Sprachmittler starten ihre mehrwöchige Schulung. (Archivbilder) pic.twitter.com/19AwSRapoX
— Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) October 30, 2023
Background:
The first group of Ukrainian soldiers completed training to operate Patriot air defence systems in Germany in February 2023, after the United States and Germany agreed to supply Patriots to Ukraine.
At the time, Germany promised to provide Ukraine with a battery of Patriot air defence systems. In August, Ukraine received two additional Patriot launchers from Germany.
Germany’s most recent package of military aid for Ukraine includes another Patriot air defence system.
