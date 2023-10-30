Another group of Ukrainian soldiers starts training to operate Patriot missile systems in Germany

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
The German Air Force said on Monday that a new group of Ukrainian soldiers have started training to operate Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Germany.

Source: the German Air Force on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Our support for Ukraine continues. Today saw the start of a new Patriot training session," the German Air Force tweeted.

They explained that the training involves 61 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 translators, and will take several weeks.

Background:

