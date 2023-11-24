Another guest for Thanksgiving? This white shark is swimming along Delaware, New Jersey coast

Simon, a 9-and-a-half foot shark, seemed to be joining Delawareans for Thanksgiving as his tracking device pinged him swimming along the Delaware and New Jersey coastline last night.

On Nov. 23 at 9:53 p.m., Simon, a 434-pound juvenile white shark pinged near Atlantic City in the Atlantic Ocean.

Just the day before, Anne Bonny, another shark weighing almost 500 pounds, pinged swimming near Assateague.

Simon was tagged less than a year ago in December by Ocearch, a non-profit conducting research on ocean giants.

According to Ocearch, Simon's name is inspired by St. Simons Island in Georgia where he was near at the time of tagging, and the shark has traveled over 6,000 miles since he was initially found.

His whereabouts since last night are unknown, but the curious can track Simon's journey − and where he has been − at the Ocearch website.

