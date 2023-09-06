Another hearing date set in Schwartz case

Sep. 6—A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Oct. 17 in Rueben Schwartz's federal case.

A pre-trial conference took place last week, and the case was continued at the request of Schwartz's attorneys, according to court records. The continuance was requested due to the high volume of evidence that has been disclosed to them.

Schwartz was arrested last year, and initially charged with one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. He was accused of knowingly accepting money from illegal drug sales for a pair of properties in Conneaut.

A magistrate initially ordered Schwartz to be released on bond, but prosecutors argued that he should be detained, citing among other things, an alleged offer of $100,000 to a third party to kill a Conneaut police detective investigating Schwartz.

In December 2022, Schwartz was indicted again, this time charged with a variety of crimes relating to a fire that destroyed the former Golden Anchor building. The indictment claims that Schwartz prepared the building for the fire by covering the windows and stacking flammable materials against the walls, then had a conspirator use a directional heater to set fire to the building.

Schwartz then submitted insurance claims totaling $1.14 million for the construction of a new beverage drive-through business, the indictment alleges.

The superseding indictment charged Schwartz with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of use of fire in commission of a felony, one count of destroying or damaging property used in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to destroy or damage property used in interstate commerce, 10 counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Earlier this year, Schwartz's attorneys filed a request to modify his bond, but the request was denied, stating that both prosecutors and the court are prepared to go to trial, and no conditions could protect the community from danger.