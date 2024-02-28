Another high-level Topeka city government job comes open with resignation of DEI officer

Another high-level Topeka city government job has come open.

Tuesday was the last day with the city for Ernestor De La Rosa, Topeka's first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion officer, who has held that job since January 2023.

De La Rosa left city employment to "go into private enterprise" and also hopes to spend more time with his family, said interim city manager Richard U. Nienstedt.

Nienstedt made that announcement during the news conference he holds monthly with Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, left, spoke Tuesday at a monthly news conference with interim city manager Richard U. Nienstedt.

Both spoke highly of the job done by De La Rosa, whom Padilla said "opened a lot of doors that for a long time haven't even been knocked on."

Monique Glaude, the city's director of community engagement, will serve as DEI officer on an interim basis, Nienstedt said.

The city also has interim directors running its communications, finance and human relations departments, and is preparing to find a replacement for outgoing police chief Bryan Wheeles.

Filling the top spot

Forty-two candidates have applied for the city manager's job Nienstedt has held on an interim basis since then-city manager Stephen Wade went on a leave of absence last June. Wade was fired last July after what a city spokeswoman said was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

The city manager's job will pay at least $235,000 a year, according to an ad the city posted online seeking candidates.

Nienstedt said the mayor and city council hope to select finalists at their March 19 meeting, then conduct in-person interviews with those finalists during the second week in April.

The mayor and council plan to get input from the public and city staff at that time, including holding a community "meet and greet," Nienstedt said.

He said he expected a new city manager would be chosen by mid-May.

Choosing Topeka's next police chief

Nienstedt said he planned to advertise seeking applicants for the chief's job being vacated by Wheeles, who is retiring effective July 1.

Wheeles received praise Tuesday from Nienstedt and Padilla, who served 33 years with the Topeka Police Department before retiring at the rank of major in 2003.

Nienstedt said Wheeles was one of the best police chiefs he has worked with during his time as a city manager, which began in 1980.

"That's a standard that we're going to hold other candidates against when we're looking for a replacement for the chief of police," Nienstedt said.

He said he plans to use citizens to help conduct interviews to find Wheeles' replacement.

The police chief's interactions with the community are, in a lot of ways, even more important than the city manager's interactions with the community, Nienstedt said.

He said he intended to make top candidates for the police chief's job available "out in the community" and seek feedback about them from the public, the city staff and elected officials.

It remained unclear Tuesday whether the final decision on Wheeles' replacement would be made by Nienstedt or by whoever follows him as city manager.

"I hope that the time frame is such that I help to get make that choice while I'm here, but we're just going to see how this works out," Nienstedt said.

"We're not going to rush it," Padilla said of the decision-making process.

Interim city manager hopes to soon hire next HR director

Nienstedt said he hoped to soon be able to announce the hiring of the next director of the city's human resources department, which is being overseen by interim director Shawn Maisberger.

Jacque Russell held that position from 2008 until she resigned late last year.

The city also has yet to fill vacancies in the following:

• Its communications director's job, now held by co-interim directors Rosie Nichols and Taylor Bugg. Gretchen Spiker held that job from December 2021 until she left in January to become director of communications for the San Mateo Sheriff's Office in her home state of California.

• The chief financial officer's job held by Freddy Mawyin from January 2023 until December 2023, when he left after being charged with domestic battery. The case remains pending, according to Shawnee County District Court records. The city hasn't said whether Mawyin was fired or was resigned. His former position is now held by interim director Rachelle Mathews.

