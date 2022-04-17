Another Hike In Hinsdale Virus Rate: Agencies
HINSDALE, IL – Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills saw rises in new coronavirus cases in the last week, according to county agencies.
As of Sunday, Hinsdale had 3,342 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, up 28 in the last week. The previous week, the village recorded 20 new cases.
Meanwhile, Clarendon Hills reached 1,906 coronavirus cases, up by a dozen in the last week. The week before, the village experienced two cases.
Hinsdale's coronavirus deaths stayed the same in the last week, with the total at 65 since the pandemic's beginning, according to county agencies. Clarendon Hills' number of deaths stayed the same in the last week, at 18.
Here is the growth in coronavirus case numbers in Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills:
Date
Hinsdale
Clarendon Hills
April 1, 2020
9
9
April 19, 2020
32
25
April 26, 2020
47
25
May 3, 2020
125
26
May 10, 2020
163
29
May 17, 2020
169
35
May 24, 2020
177
39
May 31, 2020
181
43
June 7, 2020
182
46
June 14, 2020
182
47
June 21, 2020
184
49
June 28, 2020
189
50
July 5, 2020
201
57
July 12, 2020
220
62
July 19, 2020
234
74
July 26, 2020
245
91
Aug. 2, 2020
257
93
Aug. 9, 2020
274
107
Aug. 16, 2020
274
112
Aug. 23, 2020
285
120
Aug. 30, 2020
308
128
Sept. 6, 2020
337
144
Sept. 13, 2020
361
146
Sept. 20, 2020
373
157
Sept. 27, 2020
388
162
Oct. 4, 2020
392
172
Oct. 11, 2020
415
183
Oct. 18, 2020
435
198
Oct. 25, 2020
456
204
Nov. 1, 2020
476
219
Nov. 8, 2020
534
259
Nov. 15, 2020
601
300
Nov. 22, 2020
670
339
Nov. 29, 2020
735
384
Dec. 6, 2020
805
449
Dec. 13, 2020
884
493
Dec. 20, 2020
930
511
Dec. 27, 2020
979
528
Jan. 3, 2021
1,055
583
Jan. 10, 2021
1,107
621
Jan. 17, 2021
1,166
650
Jan. 24, 2021
1,208
673
Jan. 31, 2021
1,259
689
Feb. 7, 2021
1,284
695
Feb. 14, 2021
1,308
702
Feb. 21, 2021
1,323
709
Feb. 28, 2021
1,336
721
March 7, 2021
1,353
733
March 14, 2021
1,368
745
March 21, 2021
1,400
762
March 28, 2021
1,445
778
April 4, 2021
1,477
795
April 11, 2021
1,496
820
April 18, 2021
1,527
828
April 25, 2021
1,559
838
May 2, 2021
1,592
845
May 9, 2021
1,608
853
May 16, 2021
1,618
865
May 23, 2021
1,629
867
May 30, 2021
1,634
868
June 6, 2021
1,644
872
June 13, 2021
1,649
874
June 20, 2021
1,650
875
June 27, 2021
1,652
877
July 4, 2021
1,652
878
July 11, 2021
1,652
878
July 18, 2021
1,652
879
July 25, 2021
1,653
883
Aug. 1, 2021
1,661
898
Aug. 8, 2021
1,672
906
Aug. 15, 2021
1,687
917
Aug. 22, 2021
1,716
931
Aug. 29, 2021
1,734
941
Sept. 5, 2021
1,751
950
Sept. 12, 2021
1,768
954
Sept. 19, 2021
1,796
962
Sept. 26, 2021
1,837
981
Oct. 3, 2021
1,850
988
Oct. 10, 2021
1,863
995
Oct. 17, 2021
1,874
1,000
Oct. 24, 2021
1,889
1,005
Oct. 31, 2021
1,901
1,012
Nov. 7, 2021
1,916
1,024
Nov. 14, 2021
1,944
1,043
Nov. 21, 2021
1,991
1,056
Nov. 28, 2021
2,014
1,065
Dec. 5, 2021
2,061
1,107
Dec. 12, 2021
2,108
1,144
Dec. 19, 2021
2,166
1,180
Dec. 26, 2021
2,271
1,237
Jan. 2, 2022
2,469
1,330
Jan. 9, 2022
2,648
1,432
Jan. 16, 2022
2,762
1,502
Jan. 23, 2022
2,865
1,550
Jan. 30, 2022
3,055
1,699
Feb. 6, 2022
3,118
1,749
Feb. 13, 2022
3,177
1,778
Feb. 20, 2022
3,203
1,796
Feb. 27, 2022
3,217
1,815
March 6, 2022
3,222
1,826
March 13, 2022
3,230
1,834
March 20, 2022
3,240
1,841
March 27, 2022
3,289
1,884
April 3, 2022
3,294
1,886
April 10, 2022
3,314
1,894
April 17, 2022
3,342
1,906
As of Sunday, Hinsdale had 189 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 180 in Darien, 201 in DuPage County, 208 in Elmhurst, 210 in suburban Cook County, 213 in La Grange Park, 218 in Clarendon Hills, 219 in Western Springs and 224 in La Grange.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,094,485, a hike of 0.3 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,510.
Nationally, 80.4 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, an increase of 0.3 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 986,042 people have died from the virus in the United States.
