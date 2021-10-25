Another homicide reported in Charlotte’s South End area. The victim was 21, CMPD says

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in South End, marking the second time in four days a homicide has been reported in the booming area south of Uptown Charlotte.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Corey White, according to Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police.

It happened around 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Carson Boulevard, which is a block south of the intersection of West Morehead and South Church streets.

Two off-duty officers reported hearing a gunshot, and followed the sound to find a wounded man.

White was taken to a hospital by Medic, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

“Homicide was notified, responded to the hospital and took over the case,” officials said. “Preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that the victim was involved in an altercation in the parking lot right before he was shot.”

Investigators have not said if there is a suspect in the shooting.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective,” officials said. “The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”

It’s the second time since Oct. 21 a homicide was investigated in South End. Keith Griffin, 46, was found fatally wounded in the 1200 block of South Caldwell Street, CMPD said. A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the case.