Another homicide in Stockton has police scrambling to solve shooting

A man is dead and Stockton police are left scouring for clues to solve the crime.

It all started just after 4:20 p.m. Saturday when officers rushed to South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue where a man way lying on the sidewalk bleeding. Police went to the area, just west of Union Square Park, after calls flooded 911 dispatchers reporting a man had been shot.

Officers found a 40-year-old man suffering on the ground. Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead, the 25th homicide of the year in Stockton.

Police called detectives and crime scene investigators to collect evidence and photos of the crime scene. Law enforcement focused on a white work van with its doors open, not far from where the man laid dead. It's unknown how the van is related.

The area is filled with RVs parked along the road and unhoused people filling empty spaces.

Police have not released the man's identity.

Stockton police didn't give a description of a shooter or whether they were tracking any leads. No motive was given and it's unclear if anyone witnessed the man being gunned down.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 209-937-8377 or submit an anonymous tip on stocktonpd.org.

The man's death marks a spike in crime across the city so far this year. The shooting comes just two days after Mayor Kevin Lincoln spoke about the rise in homicides.

Deaths on the rise

Homicides are up 19% on the year in Stockton. Lincoln emphasized Thursday during the State of the City that public safety is a shared responsibility, and said the role of the community is crucial in securing Stockton's streets.

"As Stocktonians, we must embrace an ownership mentality and ensure those responsible for committing crimes in our city are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Lincoln said. "I urge all residents to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the authorities, and actively participate in community programs promoting safety and crime prevention."

The mayor said there are several programs in place to respond to, intervene in, and mitigate crime and public safety concerns throughout Stockton — one of those programs is the Office of Violence Prevention.

The agency has been focusing on deterring young people from violence. Data from the office shows that individuals 16 to 29 have been disproportionately impacted by violence in Stockton, accounting for 48% of this year's homicides.

"As a community, we must do better, and it starts at home. True change begins in the environments that each and every one of us finds ourselves in on a daily basis," Lincoln said. "Let me be clear, one homicide in Stockton is one too many, and the trauma that impacts these families and these young people continue on for generations."

Police have seized over 261 guns off the streets across Stockton this year. Lincoln said that city staff will work to ensure that public safety departments have the tools and resources they need to reduce crime and keep Stocktonians safe.

Staff reporters Aaron Leathley and Hannah Workman contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Another homicide in Stockton has police scrambling to solve shooting