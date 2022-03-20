Another homicide: Tacoma police investigate fatal shooting at Portland Avenue pot shop

An attempted robbery at a Tacoma pot shop turned deadly Saturday. A 10 p.m. dispatch call to South Sound 911 reported an armed robbery at the shop in the 3200 block of Portland Avenue, a statement from police said.

Officers arrived and found a male employee with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures from police and Tacoma firefighters failed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide, the statement said, but provided no information about possible suspects.