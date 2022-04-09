Another homicide: Tacoma police respond to fatal shooting at hotel in city’s south end

Tacoma police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s south end that left one man dead Friday night.

A department statement provided limited detail, other than that the incident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers responded and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. They began life-saving measures. Tacoma firefighters soon arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he died.

Social media postings from neighbors and bystanders indicated that the shooting took place at the Pacific Lodge, a hotel not far from Larchmont Elementary School.