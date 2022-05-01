Another homicide, this time in downtown Tacoma: Police investigating reported assault

Tacoma police detectives are investigating a homicide that left a 37-year-old woman dead in the downtown area Saturday night.

At 7:47 pm officers responded to a male assaulting a female at S. 9th/Market St. Officers located a 37-yr-old female victim who was pronounced deceased on scene. The suspect returned to the scene & was taken into custody at 8:42 pm. This is being investigated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/Qlj282dr5y — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) May 1, 2022

The dispatch call came at 7:47 p.m., according to a statement from the department. Initial reports said a man was assaulting a woman in the area of South 9th and Market Streets. Reportedly, a witness approached, and the man fled.

Officers arrived and found the woman. Emergency medical technicians from the Tacoma Fire Department tried to save her life, but she died at the scene. The police statement did not describe the nature of her injuries.

The man who fled later returned to the scene. Officers arrested him at about 8:42 p.m., the department said. The investigation is active and ongoing.