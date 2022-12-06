Another Horry County school teacher arrested after allegedly assaulting student

A middle school teacher at Horry County Schools has been charged with assault after grabbing a student and pushing her, according to a police report obtained by My Horry News.

Alexandria Guest Wylie, who is a theater teacher at Aynor Middle School, was arrested Nov. 22 and released the same day, according to online booking records.

The alleged assault on Nov. 9 was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos, according to the arrest warrant.

Wylie was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 15, according to school district spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.

She was not sure of the age or grade of the student.

Officials at the middle school reported the incident to police on Nov. 16, the newspaper reported.

Bourcier said Wylie has been a teacher at the middle school since 2017.

Tyler Wescott, a police officer, wrote that on Nov. 16, “while assigned as a school resources officer at Aynor Middle School… an assault was reported to me by school administration. I was told by administration that a teacher allegedly threw a ball at numerous children as well as grabbed a student by the arm and shoved her...”