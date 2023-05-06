Another two horses die after Churchill Downs races, this time on Kentucky Derby Day

Two more horses have died at Churchill Downs in Louisville ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Chloe’s Dream, who ran in the second race Saturday at Churchill Downs, was vanned off and euthanized after failing to finish the race, according to CBS Sports. Freezing Point encountered the same fate after the eighth race, according to reports by NBC and the Daily Racing Form.

A third horse left the track in an equine ambulance after Saturday’s 10th race, the Churchill Downs Stakes. Trainer William Stinson Jr. told The Associated Press that X-rays were negative on Here Mi Song’s apparent injury.

According to the Equibase race report, Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old ridden by jockey Corey Lanerie, pulled up while rounding the first turn.

The race report states that Chloe’s Dream “was allowed to settle, tucked in to save ground, went wrong leaving the first turn, pulled up and was vanned off.”

Chloe’s Dream was the sixth horse to die at Churchill Downs since the Spring Meet began last Saturday.

The horse was trained by Jeff Hiles and owned by Rocket Ship Racing, LLC.

The maiden special weight event that Chloe’s Dream was racing in was just her second ever start.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles told The Associated Press of Chloe’s Dream, who suffered a right front knee injury. “They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

Among the seven deaths at Churchill Downs since the start of the Spring Meet were two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., who was suspended by Churchill Downs earlier this week.

His Kentucky Derby entrant, Lord Miles, was scratched from Saturday’s Derby as a result of that ruling.

Later Saturday, a second racing incident at Churchill led to a 3-year-old colt being vanned off. the track.

Freezing Point, trained by Joe Lejzerowicz, pulled up on the backstretch during Saturday’s eighth race, the $500,000, Grade 2 Pat Day Mile.

Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian from the American Association of Equine Practitioners, told NBC that Freezing Point was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the Churchill medical center for further examination by the colt’s private vet about an hour before his death was reported.

Story continues

Like Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point was ridden by Corey Lanerie.

The race chart described Freezing Point’s trip this way: “Freezing Point contended between horses leaving the chute, when wrong inside the six furlong marker, pulled up sharply and was vanned off.”

“He just got bumped in the backstretch,” Lejzerowicz told The Associated Press. “He never took a bad step or bobble. He had a big heart.”

Saturday afternoon’s incidents came hours after Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was scratched from the Run for the Roses because of a foot bruise.

“The pre-Derby death toll is still mounting,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement Saturday after the death of Chloe’s Dream. “It’s now six and counting. Although PETA appreciates that the Kentucky state veterinarian exercised caution by scratching the Derby favorite, we called for the closure of the track so stronger protocols could be put in place. Churchill Downs should have listened.”

Six horses have died at Churchill Downs since the beginning of the Spring Meet last Saturday.

As of late Saturday afternoon, Churchill Downs had not commented on the most recent incidents.

After the Saffie Joseph Jr. suspension, the track released a statement that said, in part: “While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable. We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes. We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well. “

Forte’s exit marked the fifth scratch of a Kentucky Derby horse in the past three days.

Before racing even began at Churchill last week, Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized after a training accident at the track.

In addition to the deaths of Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point and Wild On Ice, four other horses have died since the start of the Spring Meet in Louisville: Take Charge Briana, Code of Kings, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie.

Here Mi Song, ridden by Alex Achard, was vanned off after the 10th race Saturday. The 5-year-old gelding owned by Nathan Hayden finished fourth in the $750,000, Grade 1 race for 4-year-olds and up. The race chart from Equibase said Here Mi Song set the pace early, raced in the two path through the turn and faltered late in the stretch, vanned off after the race.”

Where 2023’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born and how they made it to Churchill Downs

Here’s who owns every 2023 Kentucky Derby horse and the road they took to Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby 2023 favorite scratched on race-day morning. Has that happened before?

A run through the field: Odds and info on every 2023 Kentucky Derby contender

Updated 2023 Kentucky Derby odds: Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is now the favorite

Who should you bet on in the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Here’s who the experts are picking.

What time is the Kentucky Derby? We have answers to your top asked Derby questions

Another day, another Kentucky Derby dropout. Field down to 19 horses after fourth scratch.

Three horses die in first two days of Spring Meet racing at Churchill Downs

Keeneland’s 2023 Spring Meet ends with most horse deaths at the Lexington track since 2019