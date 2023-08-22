Another hot day across the metro
Another hot day across the metro
Amazon achieved its “fastest Prime speeds ever” last quarter, the online retail giant announced on Monday. Across the top 60 largest U.S. metro areas, more than half of Prime member orders arrived the same or next day. Same-day delivery is currently available on millions of items for customers across more than 90 U.S. metro areas, and Amazon plans to double the number of delivery sites in the coming years.
Here's what parents need to know about screen time guidelines and what experts recommend.
Score killer sales on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
Looking to save on car accessories? Check out these 12 Labor Day deals from Amazon.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Remember to double-check everything before hitting "purchase."
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
Bama Rush once again took over TikTok in the month of August and some followers are digging deeper into the Pants Store many sorority rushers have referenced.
Beamer, a no-code platform to build tools for measuring and monitoring product engagement, last week announced that it received a $20 million investment from Camber Partners, Beamer's first outside round of funding. Newly appointed CEO Satya Ganni says that the proceeds will be put toward building additional product lines targeted at product managers and marketers and driving the growth of Beamer's existing solutions. "With customers like Atlassian, Freshworks, Hotjar, MongoDB, Unbounce, CloudKitchens, Linktree and Zenefits, Beamer's mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products," he told TechCrunch via email.
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector body lotion has earned over 17,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Everything's less than $40!
BeReal is trying to be real. The once-a-day, spontaneous photo-sharing app BeReal differentiates itself from other social apps by inviting us to connect with our friends, not a wider audience. There's no such thing as a BeReal influencer or celebrity, and there's no way to tell how many friends someone else has on BeReal.
The country's last attempt to reach the moon was in 1976.
More than 6,000 five-star fans are already experiencing year-round comfort behind the wheel.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
It features plant-based ingredients, and reviewers say it tackles everything from sweat marks to saucy splatters.