Another Hutchinson man arrested on allegations of soliciting teen online for sex

Police arrested a Hutchinson man Thursday evening after he showed up at a location in Hutchinson thinking he was meeting a teenage girl for sex with whom he’d been communicating online.

However, the underage girl was a police officer tipped to the man’s online activity.

Dustin Robert Forrester, 33, was booked into the Reno County jail on suspicion of electronic solicitation, believing it to be a child that was 14- or 15-years-old, and indecent solicitation of a child by enticing them to a secluded place.

Reno County District Judge Trish Rose found probable cause during an initial court appearance Friday for Forrester’s arrest and continued detention. She set his case for a status hearing next Friday to give prosecutors a week to file charges.

At Friday's hearing, the prosecutor asked the court to increase Forrester’s $20,000 bond to $75,000, and that if he posted bond, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor, noting that another law enforcement agency had been in contact with Forrester on separate allegations.

Rose granted the request.

Lt. Michael Collins, with Hutchinson Police Special Operations, said that Forrester had communicated with an officer through an online profile for just one day before arranging the meeting and that he was arrested when he showed up.

Collins said they were tipped to Forrester’s online activities by a non-law enforcement agency. He said the group was similar to Motor City Justice, an online group whose tips have led to at least three arrests in the region this year, but that “is less well known.”

Collins didn’t know if any other county was conducting an investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Hutchinson News: Hutchinson man arrested on allegations of soliciting teen online for sex