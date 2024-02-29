Another illegal sleeping space for migrants shut down in NYC

NEW YORK — New York City officials on Wednesday discovered a cramped commercial space housing dozens of migrants for the second day in a row.

FDNY and Department of Buildings officials were called to the building on East Kingsbridge Road near Briggs Avenue in the Bronx just before 2:10 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of people living illegally in a shop.

Once inside, they found 34 beds crammed into the first floor and another 11 in the basement, according to officials and sources.

Several immigrants were at the site when authorities showed up Wednesday, according to CBS New York.

Department of Buildings inspectors also found e-bikes, space heaters, hotplates and extension cords on both floors of the store and issued a vacate order due to the “hazardous and life-threatening conditions,” a DOB spokesperson said.

The corporate landlord of the building was issued violations for failure to maintain the building and for occupying the building contrary to city records.

Also on Wednesday, a complaint was filed with the Department of Buildings that the landlord was charging $300 a month to live in the tightly packed space, records show.

The people living in the makeshift residence were sent to city Emergency Management to get shelter.

The discovery came days after authorities shut down a similar illegal operation in Richmond Hill, Queens, where officials found about 40 mattresses and beds on both the ground floor and basement of a furniture store.

The same landlord owns both sites, CBS New York reported.

