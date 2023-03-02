Another inmate death at Bucks County jail under investigation

Bucks County is investigating the death of a female inmate at its jail, the second death reported at that correctional center this year.

The county did not release the name of the woman, who was in her late 40s. She was pronounced dead Wednesday at Doylestown Hospital, according to a press release.

Bucks County Detectives and the Department of Corrections Investigations Unit are handling the death investigation.

Bucks County Correctional Center

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said her office had not yet notified the woman's next-of-kin and cause and manner of death are pending.

In January, Octavius Davis, 35, of Bristol Township, was reportedly found unresponsive in his jail cell and later pronounced dead. Test results were pending and a cause and manner of death has not been completed.

Last year, five Bucks County inmates died in custody, according to Bucks County Prison Oversight Board records. A sixth inmate died in August and he was initially counted, but later removed because the inmate was released from custody after he was transported to the hospital.

Last year Bucks County and its private corrections health care provider PrimeCare Medical settled three wrongful death lawsuits stemming from deaths at the jail in 2018. Insurance reimbursed the county for its payouts.

The county and PrimeCare paid a combined $1.375 million to the family of Frederick Adami, 52, who died of complications related to opiate withdrawal in January 2018.

Bucks County paid $337,000 to the family of Charles Freitag Sr., 57, who completed suicide in his jail cell in August, 2018. A federal judge sealed the details of a separate settlement PrimeCare reached with the Freitag family.

In December Bucks County agreed to pay $250,000 to the family of Brittany Ann Harbaugh, 28, who died as a result of complications from opiate withdrawal in October, 2018. PrimeCare also entered into a settlement with the family but the amount was sealed by the federal court.

