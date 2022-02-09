Another inmate overdose at county jail: 'Every measure is being taken to try to prevent this'

Days after two inmates died at the Rutherford County jail, a female inmate on Tuesday overdosed on what's believed to be fentanyl.

The illegal substance was provided by another inmate being booked at the jail. The adult detention center's medical staff administered Narcan to the overdosed inmate, who was then transported to a local hospital and treated, spokesperson Lisa Marchesoni said.

The drugs were hidden inside the suspect’s body, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh reported.

“As long as people are willing to hide deadly illicit substances in their body orifices, it makes it extremely difficult to detect and to recover without medical intervention,” Fitzhugh said in the press release. “Every measure is being taken to try to prevent this. Our detention employees are very professional, highly skilled and put forth every effort possible to combat this situation.”

The overdosed inmate is 30 and resides in Nashville. She was brought to Rutherford County for a court hearing.

Narcotics Detective Carol Stafford charged another 30-year-old female inmate with delivery of Schedule I drugs and introduction of contraband into a jail and providing the drugs that caused the overdose. Both inmates had been placed in same cell.

The suspect is being held on $31,000 bond. A hearing is set April 28 in General Sessions Court.

In a second case, deputies are investigating another inmate accused of smuggling a plastic bag with white powder inside believed to be fentanyl.

Prior to Tuesday, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office dealt with an overdose of a 37-year-old woman over the weekend. The inmate was brought into booking waiting to be processed when she suffered an apparent overdose. Deputies immediately administered Narcan, Marchesoni said. Emergency Medical Service paramedics treated the inmate before taking her to the hospital where she is undergoing medical treatment.

The sheriff's office also charged another inmate with introduction of contraband in booking through providing an unknown substance to the inmate who overdosed over the weekend.

The sheriff's office has had recent problems with drug smuggling and overdoses at the jail, including Nov. 5.

The jail also dealt with deaths of two inmates over the weekend:

Gage Dalling, 28, of Smithville;

Charles Omotunde Taiwo, 39, of Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Dalling after detention officers found him unresponsive. Detention officers began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medical staff working at the detention center took over. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to treat Dalling and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff's office is handling the investigation of Taiwo's death. A detention officer patrolling the cells found Taiwo lying on the floor in his cell and began CPR Sunday evening, according to the press release. Responding medical staff continued administering CPR until paramedics took over and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The press release also stated that Detective Joseph Duncan, who is investigating, said it appeared Taiwo fell from his bed, causing an injury. An autopsy was requested to determine cause of death. TBI assisted and handed the case back to sheriff’s detectives.

The jail is overseen by sheriff's Deputy Chief Kevin Henderson, who started his position Nov. 1 after a 30-year career in correctional services in Shelby County in the Memphis area.

