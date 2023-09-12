Another inmate sentenced to 20 years for part in brutal Essex County jail beating

An Essex County inmate was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder in the jailhouse, officials said.

Darryl Watson received the sentence for the jailhouse beating of fellow inmate Boyd, 22, of Newark.

A jury found Watson guilty in June for the September 2019 incident. Watson and six other inmates beat Boyd in the county jail with a microwave, a water cooler, an industrial mop bucket and other things, which left him with permanent brain damage, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The judge ordered the sentence to run consecutive to the sentence Watson is serving for murder. The judge had previously sentenced Watson to 70 years for the murder of Newark resident Fred Sims in February 2019.

