Another intercepted conversation with Russian soldier reveals cowardice of Kadyrov’s troops

The occupier also complained about constant shelling and

In a new intercepted conversation released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, a Russian soldier calls Kadyrov’s soldiers “f***ing cowards.”

In the intercept, which the ministry posted on the Telegram messenger on Sept. 14, a Russian soldier can be heard telling his wife about how severely the Ukrainian army is beating them.

According to the invader, Kadyrov’s troops immediately retreat once the Armed Forces of Ukraine begin the shelling.

“At first, there was a helicopter (firing at us) – a projectile flew in where we were sitting, pierced the wall but did not explode,” he told his wife.

“If it flew in and exploded, that would have been the end, goodbye. Later, a mortar demolished the wall of the house where we were hiding. We ran away, and a tank fired nearby, 15 meters away. In addition, we have a new commander who’s giving stupid tasks. The place was burned down because of him. They (Ukrainian troops) were shelling us the whole day. In addition, ‘Akhmat-sila’ (Kadyrov’s troops) fled, f***ing cowards.”

Meanwhile, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army on several parts of the front continues.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have kept the strategic Antonivsky Bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast under fire control, thereby preventing Russian troops from restoring critical supply routes.

As Ukrainian troops block the deployment of Russian units, the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in the region have been severely diminished.

In addition to Kherson Oblast, an active counteroffensive also kicked off in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 6.

And while the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has refrained from commenting on updates regarding the liberation of Kherson, today it is already known about the liberation of a number of territories with a total area of more than 8,000 square kilomters, in particular Balakliya, Kupyansk and Izyum, which had been key positions for Russia.

Additionally, Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate pro-Kremlin collaborators who have voluntarily agreed to work for the invading Russian forces.

Due to Ukraine’s ongoing success in liberating the region, the occupying authorities decided against holding a sham referendum on “joining” the Ukrainian territories under occupation to Russia.

