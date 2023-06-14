Another juror dismissed from Carlos Asencio murder trial as graphic testimony continues

WORCESTER - Day three of trial of Carlos Asencio, the former New Hampshire man charged with murder of Amanda Dabrowski at a city restaurant in 2019.

WORCESTER — A second juror was excused Wednesday from the murder trial of Carlos Asencio amidst testimony regarding the stab wounds he inflicted upon Amanda Dabrowski at O’Connor’s Restaurant in 2019.

One juror was excused Tuesday afternoon in the middle of the testimony for “personal reasons,” Judge Janet Kenton-Walker said, and a second was excused, also for personal reasons, prior to the medical examiner resuming the stand Wednesday morning.

With one juror having been excused prior to the trial’s opening Monday, there are now 13 of the original 16 jurors remaining.

Twelve deliberating jurors are needed for the trial, meaning there now remains only one potential alternate juror.

Asencio is not contesting he committed the public stabbing – which was caught on video and witnessed by many patrons – but is instead arguing the insanity defense.

The brutal nature of the wounds he inflicted was evidenced during lengthy testimony from medical examiner Christina Stanley that wrapped up Wednesday.

It took Stanley well over an hour to describe the 58 stab wounds Dabrowski suffered to numerous areas of her body, including the head, neck and torso.

In a matter-of-fact tone and in jarring detail the judge warned would be “difficult” to hear, Stanley described dozens of wounds that she confirmed were inflicted with two separate blades.

The most serious wound, Stanley said, was about five inches deep and pierced multiple organs, in addition to cutting through a rib.

Stanley said doctors worked to try and save Dabrowski for more than two hours at the hospital, including by attempting to repair internal organs.

In the end, she said, doctors were unable to keep enough blood inside her body despite a “massive transfusion protocol” because of the number and severity of the bleeding stab wounds.

Asencio sat in his chair motionless other than sporadically taking notes as Stanley testified.

Members of Dabrowski’s family – who have appeared for each day of the trial – remained in the courtroom for the duration of the medical examiner’s testimony.

Prior to the testimony beginning Wednesday, Kenton-Walker noted its “difficult” nature, and ordered those in the audience to refrain from any visible reactions.

Graphic autopsy photos that Stanley referenced in her testimony were depicted on screens in the jury box. They were not projected to the public courtroom gallery.

Asencio’s lawyer did not cross-examine Stanley.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Carlos Asencio murder trial: Another juror excused