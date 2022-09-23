Another juvenile suspect identified in bomb threats at Cabarrus County schools, police say

An out-of-state tip helped to identify a second juvenile suspect in the false bomb threats that caused some Cabarrus County Schools to evacuate on Sept. 20 and 21, Concord police said.

The threats were made by phone, the Concord Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

A juvenile petition has been issued for the suspect on four felony counts of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

The tip came from “a concerned person,” police said.

During a search of the suspect’s home, investigators found the juvenile did not have access to the materials to make the bomb specified in the threat, police said.

Four Cabarrus schools received a total of seven threats between Monday and Wednesday, officials have said. Northwest Cabarrus High School received threats Monday and Tuesday; Cox Mill High School received three threats in two days.

Cox Mill Elementary School and Jay M. Robinson High School each received threats Tuesday and also were evacuated.

The schools, except Northwest Cabarrus, were threatened by phone calls with an automated message, officials said. Northwest Cabarrus received its threats by notes, and charges are pending against a juvenile suspect in that case, Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw said on Tuesday.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also received threats between Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials have not said if the CMS threats are connected to those in Cabarrus.

North Carolina privacy laws prevent the release of the juveniles’ names because they are under 18.