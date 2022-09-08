Another Keene crypto defendant set to plead guilty, admits to selling more than $1.5 million in Bitcoin without money-laundering controls

Sep. 8—Keene's Aria DiMezzo is set to plead guilty to running an unlicensed currency exchange, the fourth person to plead guilty in the prosecution that targeted a cryptocurrency exchange that prosecutors allege sold Bitcoin without following anti-money-laundering precautions.

DiMezzo is expected to appear Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord for a change of plea hearing. DiMezzo had pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges that included several counts of money laundering and wire fraud. DiMezzo was the Republican nominee for Cheshire County Sheriff in 2020, and is seeking the nomination again this year.

In a plea agreement filed Thursday, DiMezzo agreed to plead guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmission business. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

DiMezzo's attorney declined to comment Thursday.

Prosecutors allege the unlicensed currency exchange was run by Ian Freeman of Keene, allegedly under the pretense that money flowing through the exchange was donations to churches. Prosecutors say the exchange was not licensed, and offered anonymity — in in exchange for a higher-than-normal transaction fee for purchases of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Prosecutors have alleged that people who had fallen victim to online scams were directed by scammers to buy Bitcoin from this exchange.

Three other defendants have pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the scheme. Prosecutors alleged the other defendants opened bank accounts in the name of "churches," and told bank employees that the accounts would be used to receive "donations" for parishes like the Crypto Church of New Hampshire, and DiMezzo's Reformed Satanic Church.

But prosecutors alleged the accounts were used for the currency exchange business, where people traded fiat currency like U.S. dollars for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

DiMezzo is the first whose plea agreement involves taking responsibility for operation of the unlicensed currency exchange.

According to the agreement filed Thursday, DiMezzo met customers on websites like localbitcoins.com, the agreement states, and she would direct them to deposit money into her bank accounts, or those she opened in the name of her "Reformed Satanic Church." In return, the plea agreement states, DiMezzo sent them Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency.

DiMezzo also worked with Freeman, selling cryptocurrency to customers Freeman recruited, according to the plea agreement, and paying him a percentage of sales.

DiMezzo sold somewhere between $1.5 million and $3.5 million worth of virtual currency between June 2020 and January 2021, the plea agreement states.

Richard Guerriero, the attorney representing DiMezzo, had filed motions to dismiss some of the charges and questioning the way prosecutors analyzed Bitcoin transactions.