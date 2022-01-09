Another Large Hike In La Grange Virus Cases: County
LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange again saw the most weekly coronavirus cases in the latest surge in the pandemic, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, the village had 2,789 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 254 from the previous week. The week before last, the village experienced 196 new cases.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the local number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 40. The latest deaths were Nov. 30, Nov. 26, Nov. 18 and Nov. 10, according to the medical examiner.
Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:
Date
La Grange
Suburban Cook
Nov. 7, 2021
1,928
293,070
Nov. 14, 2021
1,951
296,498
Nov. 21, 2021
1,981
300,729
Nov. 28, 2021
2,020
305,638
Dec. 5, 2021
2,084
311,393
Dec. 12, 2021
2,155
318,997
Dec. 19, 2021
2,229
329,996
Dec. 26, 2021
2,339
344,425
Jan. 2, 2022
2,535
367,246
Jan. 9, 2022
2,789
400,490
As of Sunday, La Grange had 171 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 131 in Darien, 148 in DuPage County, 150 in Hinsdale, 158 in Elmhurst, 159 in La Grange Park, 163 in suburban Cook County, 164 in Clarendon Hills and 173 in Western Springs.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,382,437, a 10.8 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 28,361.
Nationally, 59.5 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 10.6 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 834,077 people have died from the virus in the United States.
