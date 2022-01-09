Another Large Hike In La Grange Virus Cases: County

LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange again saw the most weekly coronavirus cases in the latest surge in the pandemic, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.



As of Sunday, the village had 2,789 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 254 from the previous week. The week before last, the village experienced 196 new cases.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the local number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 40. The latest deaths were Nov. 30, Nov. 26, Nov. 18 and Nov. 10, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date La Grange Suburban Cook Nov. 7, 2021 1,928 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,951 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,981 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 2,020 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 2,084 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 2,155 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 2,229 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 2,339 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,535 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,789 400,490

As of Sunday, La Grange had 171 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 131 in Darien, 148 in DuPage County, 150 in Hinsdale, 158 in Elmhurst, 159 in La Grange Park, 163 in suburban Cook County, 164 in Clarendon Hills and 173 in Western Springs.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,382,437, a 10.8 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 28,361.

Nationally, 59.5 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 10.6 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 834,077 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch