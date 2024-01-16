FLEMINGTON - The Hunterdon County Sheriff's Office has assigned a special law enforcement officer to patrol Union Township schools.

That makes four school districts where the Sheriff's Office has assigned special law enforcement officers, Sheriff Fred Brown said.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our students,” Brown said.

The state's Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO) Class III program was create to provide police protection at schools.

The Class III officers are authorized to exercise full powers and duties similar to those of a permanent, regularly appointed full-time police officer while providing security at a public school, on school premises, and during hours when the public school is normally in session.

Local news: Redevelopment plan for Flemington's Liberty Village shopping outlets takes new turn

A Class III officer must be a retired police officer who has previously served as a full-time law enforcement officer. Cost of the program is paid by the school district.

“The Commissioner Board wholeheartedly supports the SLEO III program that Sheriff Brown has implemented with several of our county school districts," said Commissioner John Lanza, the board's liaison to the Sheriff's Office. "We thank Sheriff Brown for his leadership on this issue.”

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Another law enforcement officer will patrol fourth Hunterdon schools