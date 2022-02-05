Another lawsuit filed against Palisades Park officer accused of bullying

PALISADES PARK — A second lawsuit has been filed against the borough and the head of its police department, this one claiming retaliation and abuse of power.

Sgt. George Beck claims that his "disturbing experiences" with Capt. Shawn Lee, the officer in charge of the department, began in 2016, and that he has been targeted for harassment and abusive behavior since, culminating last month when he was issued a written reprimand.

"Lee continues to use his position of power in an illegal, abusive and disgraceful manner, which the [borough] has and continues to ignore with purposeful and/or deliberate indifference," the lawsuit reads.

Beck filed a complaint against Lee in 2019 for actions toward a fellow officer that Beck believed were illegal and/or against the department's and borough's rules.

In a two-page letter to another supervisor, Beck said he believed he and others were subjected to a hostile work environment and that Lee would retaliate after seeing the letter, according to the lawsuit. Beck wrote that Lee was "targeting me … to the point that I am concerned for my safety."

Beck claims in the lawsuit and in his initial letter that Lee almost ran over his feet in the police headquarters parking lot in 2019.

"In a fit of rage, Lee abruptly and recklessly reversed his vehicle into a parking spot, nearly running over Beck’s feet, in a blatant attempt to physically place Beck in fear for his safety," the lawsuit reads. "Beck realized then and there that Lee’s frequent, dangerous, irresponsible, and unpredictable behavior put the plaintiff at extreme risk, psychologically, physically and professionally."

Exterior photo of the entrance of Palisades Park Police Department at Palisades Park Municipal Complex building in Palisades Park on 08/01/19. The man shown doesn't relate to the story.

As a result, an internal affairs investigation was opened, which Beck cooperated with.

Lee did not return a call for comment Friday.

Beck believes he was removed last year from his position as the department's information officer, despite his experience in journalism, as a form of retaliation. He was also removed from his posts as the department's social media coordinator and as an internal affairs officer.

Story continues

Instead, he was reassigned to handle the department's project medicine drop box and to be a backup domestic violence liaison, which he believes Lee assigned him to in order to "embarrass" him.

"Beck’s belief is that Lee is drunk with power, out of control, and dangerous both physically and professionally," the lawsuit said.

Local: Cop who said lieutenant attacked him with chopsticks wins $120K from Palisades Park

This is the second lawsuit that claims officers have feared for their safety from Lee's actions.

The lawsuits are hurting the taxpayers in the long run and distracting the department, Borough Administrator Dave Lorenzo said.

"I wish that the cops who are all adults and supposed to be serving and protecting the public would spend half as much time doing their jobs as they do trying to make a quick buck off the borough," he said.

"They're spending more time on this sixth-grade locker room chitchat than their jobs," Lorenzo said.

Local: ShabuRo in Palisades Park recognized in 'Top 100 restaurants' by Yelp

Officer Samuel Kim, who is now employed by the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department, alleged that Lee had harassed and bullied him from the time Kim was hired in Palisades Park.

He received a $120,000 settlement from the borough last month after he claimed he had been attacked by Lee with chopsticks and choked with a necktie.

In his lawsuit, filed in July with the U.S. District Court in New Jersey, Kim alleged that Lee had him run Lee's personal errands while on duty, including driving his daughter to school every morning.

Lee served a five-day unpaid suspension in 2020 and was ordered to attend anger management classes and harassment training and undergo psychological evaluation for fitness of duty.

Lee was later promoted to captain and has served as the Police Department's officer-in-charge since May 2021.

The Caldwell-based Toscano Law Firm filed the 34-page lawsuit for Beck this week in Bergen County's Superior Court of New Jersey.

The suit claims intentional infliction of emotional distress and violating the state's employee protection act. The suit is seeking a jury trial and compensatory damages.

Kristie Cattafi is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: cattafi@northjersey.com

Twitter: @KristieCattafi

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Palisades Park NJ: Police lawsuit names Capt. Shawn Lee