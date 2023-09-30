Another lawsuit filed in federal court against Oklahoma County's jail after inmate's death

Oklahoma County and its troubled jail face yet another lawsuit that claims a detainee was denied constitutional rights.

The latest lawsuit filed earlier this week seeks financial compensation for the death of Kyle Steven Shaw, 36, who is one of more than 40 detainees who have died at Oklahoma County's jail since July 2020 after its operation was taken over by the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority.

Beyond those deaths, the jail has experienced a hostage situation, failed health inspections and was the subject of a scathing grand jury report calling for control of the facility to be returned to the sheriff.

Shaw was taken to the jail in May 2021 by sheriff's deputies after he was arrested on a assault and battery with a dangerous weapon complaint.

He was being held at the jail while awaiting trial. Shaw was discovered dead inside his cell on Feb. 13, 2022.

An autopsy revealed he died from a fentanyl overdose.

While attorneys for plaintiff Jeffrey Allen Simmons admit it hasn't been determined how Shaw ingested the illegal narcotic, they argue the jail's operator failed to take needed steps beforehand to protect the victim and others like him from the risk.

Like other lawsuits filed against the jail, Simmons' case highlights findings made by both the U.S. Justice Department after reviewing the jail's operations in 2008 and the grand jury's report, which criticized the jail's operations, insufficient staffing levels and inadequate attempts to keep illegal drugs like fentanyl out of the building.

"One of the most significant design flaws within the jail is its cinderblock construction and the ease in which inmates can break through the walls, including the external walls," making it possible for detainees to both bring contraband inside the building and to pass it from cell to cell, the grand jury's reported stated.

At least one instance where a former jail employee was arrested after being accused of bringing contraband inside the building is highlighted by the lawsuit, too.

Former detention officer China Lynn Tucker faces charges of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs-fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, acquiring proceeds from drug activities, bringing contraband into a penal institution and conspiracy to commit a felony. Her case is working its way through pre-trial hearings.

New rules and procedures to catch attempts to bring illegal drugs into the jail were implemented about a month after Shaw's death, the lawsuit states.

Meanwhile, the jail has released some employees after uncovering other instances where they were trying to bring contraband into the jail, cultivating improper relationships with detainees or just not pulling their loads.

"As the grand jury report details, the Oklahoma County Jail, its operators, and its staff maintained a problematic culture of deliberate indifference to the danger posed by controlled substances entering the jail — a problem only exacerbated by outrageously shoddy hiring, little to no oversight of inmates by employees, poor training, and a crumbling facility," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims Shaw's rights under the U.S. Constitution's Eighth and 14th Amendments were violated and that jail officials were negligent, leading to his wrongful death. It seeks at least $75,000 in compensation, plus attorneys fees.

County, Criminal Justice Authority face multiple lawsuits

Numerous lawsuits have been filed in the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City against Oklahoma County and its criminal justice authority that claim detainees' civil rights were violated. They include:

A lawsuit filed in June 2022 that claims detainee Ta'Vion Murphy was attacked and stabbed nearly 30 times with a shiv by inmates from another cell in his pod with the implicit approval of a guard. Murphy survived the attack.

A lawsuit filed in July 2022 that claims detainee Roy Lee Parkerson Jr. was attacked on Dec. 3, 2020, by another detainee who was on administrative segregation but still allowed into his cell by a guard. Parkerson survived the attack.

A lawsuit filed in August 2022 that claims detainee Jazmine Miller was attacked by a guard using excessive force as she showered at the Oklahoma County jail on Aug. 6, 2020. Miller survived the attack.

A lawsuit filed in September 2022 that claims detainee Billy Joe Altstatt was severely beaten by a cellmate, despite Allstatt reporting the threat to jail guards before the attack happened. After being hospitalized for weeks, Allstatt was returned to the same pod where his previous attacker was being held, it claims.

A lawsuit filed in December 2022 that claims detainee Aaron Lemeal Cooper deliberately was moved by a guard from one pod to another, where he was attacked by numerous members of a rival gang. Cooper survived the attack.

A lawsuit filed in January that claims detainee Stoney M. Currin II was severely beaten by two guards on Jan. 10, 2021. Currin survived the attack.

A lawsuit filed in February that claims the jail didn't do enough to prevent Parker Stephens from committing suicide in his cell on Feb. 2, 2021.

A lawsuit filed in April that claims the jail didn't do enough to prevent detainee Lee Alexander Chouteau from dying in a holding cell on June 24, 2021.

A lawsuit filed in May that claims the jail should have prevented detainee Brad Lane from being beat to death by a cellmate using a walking boot Lane had been wearing.

A lawsuit filed in August that claims the jail should have prevented detainee Gregory Neal Davis from dying in August 2021 inside the jail after having been arrested for indecent exposure while suffering an apparent mental health crisis.

