‘That’s Another Level of Evil’: Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents Regarding His Divorce from Estranged Wife Nicole Young During Funeral for Grandmother, Fans Left Speechless

Dr. Dre’s divorce proceedings just took what many are calling the “sickest” turn yet.

According to gossip and entertainment news website TMZ, an unidentified source claims the Beats Entertainment founder, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was served legal documents regarding his divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young — more specifically records pertaining to Young’s attorney fees.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11: Dr. Dre (L) and Nicole Young attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar on October 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The incident allegedly took place on Monday, Oct. 18, while the 56-year-old was laying his grandmother to rest. Sources say the server — who was sent on behalf of Young — walked rup to Dre, who was reportedly standing right next to his loved one’s casket and attempted to hand him the documents.

The “Nuthin’ but a G Thang” emcee was so enraged that witnesses say he refused to take the paper due to the nature in which they were presented.

However, representatives for Young, a former lawyer, denied those reports, telling the outlet that the hip-hop mogul was served in the parking lot after the burial. Still, many critics on social media found the action to be insensitive, including one Twitter user who described that incident as “The sickest sh-t ever, only seen on movies type sh-t.”

The sickest shit ever, only seen on movies type shit — “GEEKED UP” ALL PLATFORMS ➐ (@ZaeRealUgly) October 20, 2021

Another person condemned the reported incident, stating, “No matter what Dr. Dre Did (and I know he did some grimy stuff in his life I’m not ignoring that) the one thing he did not deserve is to be served divorce papers at a loved ones funeral.” That person added, “That’s another level of Evil I can’t comprehend.”

Story continues

No matter what Dr. Dre Did (and I know he did some grimy stuff in his life I’m not ignoring that) the one thing he did not deserve is to be served divorce papers at a loved ones funeral.



That’s another level of Evil I can’t comprehend. — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) October 20, 2021

While some speculated that this may have only occurred because the producer possibly had been dodging Young’s other attempts, many still pushed back, arguing “some decorum & empathy would have been nice to use, especially considering the place/time where he was served.”

True but some decorum & empathy would have been nice to use, especially considering the place/time where he was served. You pull some like that on me at my grandma's funeral and I guarantee they won't have a great day. — Dogman P (@dogmanp_sparks) October 20, 2021

The media outlet reported that the details of the documents ordered Dre to pay a remaining balance of $1,224,567 for Young’s legal fees. The Compton, California, native was initially required to dish out $1.5 million, but barely scratched the surface, having only paid $325,433.

Dre’s separation from his wife of 24 years has been less than peaceful since his ex-wife filed for divorce in June of last year. Allegations of abuse have been made by Young, though Dre has repeatedly denied those claims. Meanwhile, the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer said his former partner stole $350,000 from a bank account he created for his Recording One studio located in Sherman Oaks, California.

Earlier this year, a judge granted the former couple’s request to be considered legally single, in what appeared to be the only thing both parties have agreed on since the proceedings have started.