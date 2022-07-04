2 local gas stations will lower prices to $2.38/gallon on July 5

Two local gas stations will lower prices for regular gasoline to $2.38/gallon, the national average in 2021, on July 5.

According to a release from Americans for Prosperity in Pennsylvania (AFP-PA), the grassroots group is taking over the Sunoco gas station in Latrobe and Joey’s On The Edge in Export to save drivers some pain at the pump.

The participating stations are located at:

58 N Ligonier Street in Latrobe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5904 Washington Avenue in Export from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

These are the group’s third and fourth price-lowering events in the area.

On June 22, rows of cars lined up for a two hour event at the BP gas station in Lower Burrell for their chance at cheaper gas.

150 cars were able to fill up for $2.38/gallon.

Assuming an average 10-gallon tank in those cars, we estimated the price difference at the first event cost the gas station about $4000. 11 News was told Americans for Prosperity absorbed the costs.

