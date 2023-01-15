3

Another major atmospheric river storm expected to pummel California on Monday

Another atmospheric river storm is expected to push into California on Monday and will bring a renewed risk of flooding across the region. A series of atmospheric river storms have devastated California over the past few weeks.

    President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on Saturday for California as the state continues to deal with an onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have pummeled the state with heavy rain, flooding and mudslides.

    Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued for the region north of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

    STORY: "My hope and expectation is we will, because that's the intention of the President, and he made it clear he wants to see that happen, and I'm looking forward to making that announcement more formally because that's my response to the folks out there on cots right now, in terms of what are we going to do for them," Newsom said during a trip to the centrally-located city of Merced.California's parade of atmospheric rivers may be nearing an end, but not before at least two more of the rainstorms are due to drench the waterlogged state starting on Saturday, according to forecasters.A series of atmospheric rivers rarely seen in such frequent succession has pounded the state since Dec. 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations, and road closures.Newsom said he was aware residents are fatigued about the situation, but called on Californians to remain "vigilant" and use "common sense" over the next 24 to 48 hours, warning that challenges ahead could present themselves "acutely" due to the saturated ground.The ninth and final atmospheric river of the series is due to make landfall on Monday and last a couple of days.

    Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California's long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. Experts say California has learned important lessons from the Montecito tragedy, and has more tools to pinpoint the hot spots and more basins and nets are in place to capture the falling debris before it hits homes. WHY IS CALIFORNIA PRONE TO MUDSLIDES?

    Brock Purdy got flushed out of the pocket, spun back the other direction and found a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for the score that put San Francisco in control for good. Purdy answered another test and delivered another sterling performance in a remarkable rookie season that began as the final pick in the NFL draft. Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday.

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday. It came as another wave of rainstorms began to drench the waterlogged state at the weekend. And after state governor Gavin Newsom made a public call earlier in the day for the president to make a move. "Because that's my response to the folks out there on cots right now, in terms of what are we going to do for them." A series of atmospheric rivers has pounded California since Dec. 26. The weather event, involving a flowing column of condensed water vapor, is rarely seen in such frequent succession. They’ve left at least 19 people dead, and brought floods, mudslides, power outages, home evacuations and road closures. Biden ordered federal aid for state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, according to a White House statement. At the earlier briefing in the central city of Merced, Newsom urged Californians to remain "vigilant" over the next two days, saying he was aware many people are fatigued about the ongoing challenges. As rain, snow and gusts swept into the state yet again on Saturday, residents in this Santa Cruz County community of Felton said they were indeed fatigued. "We cleaned it up and the next thing you know, fast forward six days, we're flooding again. So we're in shock because even though we prepped for it, we didn't prep for it to get as high as it did, so that was more mess, more destruction. Our furnace is gone. It's just a lot. And to go through it a third time, it's just defeating.” "Three floods in 10 days or a week is a bit too much. It's tough but life goes on, you know." The ninth and final atmospheric river of the series is due to make landfall on Monday and last a couple of days.

