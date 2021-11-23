Another man arrested, 3 people wanted by Nampa police in kidnapping, killing

Nampa police have arrested a second suspect on murder charges in connection with the suspicious death of a man found unconscious in a Caldwell driveway earlier this month. Police are also looking for three other people reportedly involved in the incident, according to a news release.

The Nampa Police Department arrested 22-year-old Sergio Jimenez, of Nampa, last Thursday and charged him with murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence. Jimenez was the second person charged in the death of 22-year-old Luis Garcia, who was reported missing on Nov. 5, was found with numerous blunt force trauma injuries the next day and later died at a local hospital.

Last week, Nampa police announced that they had arrested Tomas Pina Sarmiento, 25, of Nampa, on murder charges in the same case.

Police said Monday that they’re still looking for three other people believed to be involved in the incident — two of them on murder and other charges.

Jose Luis Buenrostro, 21, and Simon Sarmiento, 24, are both wanted for murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence. Patricia Hernandez, 29, is wanted for harboring a person charged with murder. Arrest warrants have been issued for all three, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the three wanted individuals to call Nampa Police Dispatch at 208-465-2257. Tips can also be left at 208-468-4401 or sent via email to npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.