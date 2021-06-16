Another man arrested in Euless murder of man forcibly tattooed with girlfriend’s name

A suspect in the February killing of a 22-year-old Arlington man in Euless was arrested Tuesday night after a massive search at a Dallas nature center that lasted more than three hours.

The suspect who authorities had not identified is one of five accused in the shooting death of Younis Alhassinyani, according to KXAS-TV..

The suspect was arrested without incident at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Ridge Preserve in Dallas, according to Dallas police.

He is accused of being involved in the killing of Alhassinyani who was forced to get a tattoo of his girlfriend’s name on his neck and a separate tattoo on his back before he was shot to death.

Four other suspects including Alhanssinyani’s girlfriend were arrested in March.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 9000 block of High Plain Lane in Dallas on a suspect wanted in the Euless murder case.

The suspect was alerted to the authorities and fled into the Dallas nature center.

At that time, Dallas police and Grand Prairie police assisted the task force to cordon off the area and began to search. Helicopters from Dallas police and the Texas Department of Public Safety also were used.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. No officers were injured.

The suspect was treated by medical staff.