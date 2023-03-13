Another man charged with murder in NJ teacher’s death, officials say. He’s on the run

A second man already facing charges in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher is now charged with murder.

Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, of Jersey City, is on the run and authorities are searching for him, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, was found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny on Feb. 7 — one day after she was reported missing and didn’t arrive for work at BelovED Community Charter School in Jersey City, McClatchy News previously reported.

Days later, U.S. marshals tracked down her estranged husband, Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, and arrested him at the Sinbad motel in Miami on Feb. 10, officials said.

Santana was subsequently charged with murder, hindering and failing to dispose of human remains in a manner prescribed by law on Feb. 22 after being booked on charges of desecrating/concealing human remains, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Now, Miranda Lopez is also charged with murder, hindering and failing to dispose of human remains in a manner prescribed by law, the office announced on March 10. He was previously charged with desecrating/concealing human remains.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the prosecutor’s office at 201-915-1345.

Hernandez died of blunt force head trauma and neck compressions, a medical examiner determined, according to prosecutors.

In an interview with McClatchy News, Bret Schundler, the founder of BelovED Community Charter School, described her as a “beloved” teacher and staff member. Two of her three children attend the school.

When Hernandez didn’t show up to work on Feb. 6, the school contacted her family who then contacted police, Schundler said.

Santana, who’s accused of killing Hernandez and placing her body in a storage bin on Feb. 4, joined her family in reporting her missing, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Jersey Journal. He’s the father of Hernandez’s children.

On Feb. 5, Santana and Miranda Lopez were pulled over while traveling in an unregistered car in Kearny, prosecutors said. The car was impounded, and evidence related to Hernandez’s death was found during a search on Feb. 7, prosecutors said.

The evidence inside the car included the storage bin, “a shovel with black hairs, a pick axe, a rope with black hair and blood stains, and a clear plastic sheet with blood stains and soil,” according to the complaint, The Jersey Journal reported. Additionally, blood stains, cleaning supplies and “the faint smell of bleach” were found at Hernandez’s home during a welfare check on Feb. 7, the complaint said.

The news of Hernandez’s death has shaken the community, Schundler previously told McClatchy News. He said many people cared about her greatly.

Anonymous tips about the case can be left here.

Kearny is about 10 miles northwest of Jersey City.

