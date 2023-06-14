Another man convicted in 2008 murder of Palm Springs retiree Clifford Lambert

One of the men charged in the financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree in 2008 was convicted Wednesday. A jury found Miguel Bustamante, 40, guilty of murder, burglary, identity theft and grand theft, among other crimes.

He's one of six people who was charged in the killing of Clifford Lambert, 74, who went missing in December 2008. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office said during hearings in the various cases that portions of Lambert's remains were found in 2016 and 2017 near the Los Angeles County town of Castaic.

Prosecutors said the group conspired to take advantage of Lambert, who met Daniel Carlos Garcia, 40, on a dating website. Eventually, Kaushal Niroula, 41, and David Replogle, 74, are said to have met with Lambert after misleading him that he would be inheriting a large sum of money. During the meeting at Lambert's Palm Springs home on Dec. 5, 2008, the two are said to have let in Bustamante and Craig McCarthy, who fatally stabbed him.

Several of the defendants, including Bustamante, previously pleaded guilty or were convicted for the murder in the years that followed, but their convictions were overturned after Riverside County Superior Court Judge David Downing was found to have made homophobic remarks during court hearings. Niroula was HIV positive and identified as female.

Bustamante and Replogle were both convicted in 2011, and faced life in prison without the possibility of parole. Garcia and Niroula were convicted in 2012 and received life terms. Manning, who is now dead, and McCarthy pleaded guilty in 2010. Niroula was killed at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on Sept. 6, 2022.

Replogle was convicted again on Aug. 11, 2022, and has yet to be sentenced.

Jurors in the Bustamante case had been deliberating since May 18, which included a two-week break. They reached a verdict Wednesday morning.

Bustamante is set to be sentenced July 7 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

