Another man files a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department

Another man is suing the Horry County Police Department, claiming he was wrongfully arrested after he was involved in a fight at a Socastee boat ramp.

This is the second wrongful death suit filed against the department in the last two months.

Jonathan Bratcher was charged by police with assault and battery by mob and assault and battery following an altercation on Intracoastal Waterway between his group of friends and another group of people on the water.

The suit, which was filed April 12, names the police chief and agent as defendants.

A message seeking comment from a county spokeswoman Tuesday was not immediately returned.

In May 2021, the suit alleges someone from the other group shot at Bratcher and his friends, while they were still on the boat. When they made it to the dock, a fight ensued and Bratcher attempted to break it up.

But, another man tried to choke him, and Bratcher defended himself by putting him on his back, according to the suit.

Bratcher was first arrested with assault and battery May 24, but he was released on bond. He was arrested again on July 21 and charged with assault and battery by mob, the suit says.

On Sept. 17, those two charges were dropped. Judge Gerald Whitley said a video showed that Bratcher was trying to break up the fight when he was approached.

There was no probable cause to arrest the plaintiff, according to the suit.

Bratcher is seeking an award for his mental and emotional distress.

A North Carolina man filed a wrongful arrest suit in March against the department after a traffic stop in 2019.

Antonio Johnson-Fulwood, of Brunswick County, claims he was pulled over and searched for no reason as he was following the rules of the road prior to the traffic stop November 2019.