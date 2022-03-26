Another man killed in Tampa’s Temple Crest neighborhood

TAMPA — A man died Saturday morning after being shot in front of an apartment building at N. 39th and E. Seward streets, the second shooting death in the Temple Crest neighborhood in less than 24 hours.

Tampa police responded to the shooting at 11:02 a.m. Witnesses said a suspect fired toward the victim and then fled.

The victim, who was not named by police, died after being transported to the hospital. A police report said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.