Another man shot in the Pooh Shiesty robbery case in Miami has now been charged with a crime

Five months ago, the feds indicted rapper Pooh Shiesty, accusing him of taking part in a Miami robbery that left two men wounded. Then, last month, one of the victims himself was indicted for allegedly taking part in a check-forging scheme.

Now, the second victim has also been arrested.

Federal agents this week arrested Jeffrey Sarna on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering. He made his first-appearance in Miami federal court on Friday, and was granted a $150,000 bond.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is still facing trial over the shooting of Sarna and Brandon Cooper back in October 2020 in Bay Harbor Islands. Both men had been expected to testify against Williams.

How the latest arrest affects the criminal case against the rapper remains unclear. Details of the charges against Sarna were not immediately available Friday afternoon.

According to authorities Sarna and Brandon Cooper arranged to sell marijuana and “high-end athletic sneakers” to the rapper. Agents allege Williams and another man, Bobby Brown, shot and wounded the two men while robbing them of the drugs and the shoes outside a hotel.

Williams was first charged in Miami-Dade state court, but the case was later taken over by the feds.

Sarna has since sued Wiliams for personal injury. The case remains ongoing in Miami-Dade circuit court.

Williams, who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, is part of rapper Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label and also has a hit song called “Back in Blood.” Williams is still facing an aggravated battery charged in the strip club shooting; the victim in the case is alleged to have recanted, although prosecutors have said they are investigating why he backtracked.