Another Mass. police department issues post-Halloween warning after needles found in candy bars

Another Massachusetts police department on Thursday issued a post-Halloween warning after the parents of a trick-or-treater discovered sewing needles in their child’s candy bars.

Officers were called to a home in Sandwich late Wednesday night after the mother of an 8-year-old boy reported that her son was checking his Halloween candy and “noticed something poking out of it,” according to the Sandwich Police Department.

Police said the mother then inspected the candy and found puncture holes in the wrappers of a “fun-sized” Snickers and Twix bar. She proceeded to open the packaging and found needles lodged in each of the bars.

The family told officers that they had gone out trick-or-treating Tuesday in the area of Main Street in Sandwich.

“The department is recommending that all trick-or-treat candy should be inspected,” police said in a statement. “If your child was trick-or-treating in the downtown area of Sandwich, please be extra vigilant in checking your children’s candy.”

The community alert comes after police in West Boylston warned of alcohol-infused chocolates that were given out to kids on Halloween.

Sandwich police noted that they haven’t received any similar complaints.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sandwich police at 508-888-1212.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW