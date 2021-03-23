After another mass shooting, don’t give me the same old arguments on gun control

Mass shootings

With the mass killings in Georgia and Colorado, we’ll again hear calls for gun control by Democrats only to see Republicans block moves that could save lives.

The NRA will condemn the killings but say guns don’t kill, people do. If people did not have free and ready access to guns, they couldn’t kill so easily.

Yes, I support the Second Amendment, but not an unfettered one. Make laws to protect the public.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

Billboard campaign

Regarding “Provocative ‘billboard campaign targets homicides and violence,” (March 23 ):

I witnessed the decline of Freedom Mall and the closure of Eastland Mall. Now, shootings are more frequent at other malls.

Credit is due to 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte for the billboard campaign.

We cannot tolerate defiance and disregard for our rule of law.

We need to give people — all people — opportunities to get jobs through education, learning a trade, training in the military. We’re not giving up on anyone, but we must encourage a better way. We need to help all people.

Randall Lemly, Charlotte

Corporate taxes

Regarding “Would Biden’s tax hike really spare the middle class? Nope,” (March 21 Opinion):

I get really tired of guys like op-ed writer Michael Strain trying to scare us with the fable that the middle class’s fate is tied to the corporate tax rate.

Defying the data, these guys relentlessly peddle the trickle down theory decade after decade. One need look back no further than the trail of cash flowing from the 2017 corporate tax cut petering out before it ever reached middle class workers to know how dubious trickle down theory really is.

A globally competitive corporate tax structure that treats investors and workers fairly is an absolute imperative. That’s what we should be debating, not trying to conflate corporate tax rates with the middle class’s economic fate to whitewash true motives.

Stop insulting us with the fable that wealthy guys want low corporate taxes because they care about the fate of the middle class.

David Lank, Charlotte

Gov. Cooper

Regarding John R. Bell, IV “No one should have unilateral power to shut down NC — regardless of party,” (March 22 Opinion):

I give thanks for Gov. Roy Cooper’s fast actions to protect all the citizens of this state from the ravages of the COVID-19.

So many politicians, including governors, have behaved recklessly, ignored medical advice, and basically were willing to risk the health of all for political gain.

Left to our own devices, the public fails to seek what is best for the greater good and focuses instead on selfish needs. We saw true leadership when Cooper took the reins. Good on him.

Shelia Bumgarner, Charlotte

FBI arrests

As a proud U.S. military veteran, I was disturbed and saddened by the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. But I’m heartened by the FBI’s swift roundup of those who participated, including those dumb enough to live-stream themselves committing a felony.

I hope their lengthy prison sentences will serve as a deterrent for others similarly inclined.

Brian Buckley, Cornelius

NC whales

Last week, a survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right whale mother and calf off the N.C. coast near the New Hanover County line.

This is a big deal. Only about 360 of these gentle giants remain in the world. As they calve off the coast, they’re being killed by collisions with vessels and entanglements with fishing gear. Every human-caused death threatens this species’ chance of survival.

Federal law requires vessels, paddle boarders, aircraft, and drones to stay at least 500 yards from these whales. But we must do more, like requiring vessels to slow down and reducing the amount of fishing gear in their habitats.

If we fail, this will be the first large whale species to go extinct in the Atlantic Ocean for centuries, and it’ll be on our watch. The government has the ability and responsibility to strengthen protections for these whales. We must demand they do more.

Randy Sturgill

Senior campaign organizer, Oceana

