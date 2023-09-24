Another metro-east Office Depot store will soon close. Here’s what to know

Another metro-east Office Depot store is preparing to close for good.

The Office Depot at 303 E. Homer Adams Parkway in Alton will close Nov. 11, according to employees at the location.

The store is currently selling inventory in all departments at discounted prices.

Employees were not able to comment on or provide a reason for the closing.

Inquiries sent to Office Depot’s media relations and investor relations were not immediately answered.

While unconfirmed, the closure may be part of the company’s restructuring plan, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May 2020.

The document stated that the plan to restructure would include closing of multiple store locations nationwide and laying off more than 13,000 employees by the end of 2023.

Office Depot already closed 28 stores this year, according to the ODP Corporation’s second quarter 2023 report, released in August.

As of Q4 2020, there were 1,154 total retail stores. The Q2 2023 report shows a total of 952 stores.

A store location at 5875 Belleville Crossing St. in Belleville previously closed as part of the restructure.

Other area locations, including 6585 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights and 220 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon, remain open.

For more information about OfficeMax/Office Depot or to find other locations, visit officedepot.com.