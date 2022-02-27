Another Miami Correctional inmate assaulted at prison

Feb. 27—BUNKER HILL — Officials say an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility was assaulted on Friday and later treated at a hospital.

Officials said the incident is under investigation, but didn't release any more details.

The initial police callout came through as someone suffering from multiple stab wounds. A helicopter was requested to airlift the inmate.

The assault marks the fourth violent incident reported at the prison in the last six months.

In December, another inmate was assaulted. The initial police callout was reported as a male with multiple stab wounds.

In November, an inmate died from loss of blood after he was found severely injured with multiple stab wounds. A forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Leo Cullen, 43, ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

In September, Matthew Koch, 42, was found dead inside his cell. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple sharp-force trauma wounds.

On Aug. 8, three staff members were assaulted by inmates and received injuries at the prison.

Another assault was reported in March, when video footage showed a corrections officer speaking to offender Levi Greenup, who reached through the broken window of his cell and stabbed the officer with a handmade shank, according to a probable cause affidavit.