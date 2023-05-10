Another midtown Atlanta shooting victim discharged from hospital

Another victim of the shooting at Northside Hospital Midtown has been released, according to officials from Grady Memorial Hospital.

Deion Patterson, 24, is accused of shooting five people at the building off West Peachtree Street. One victim, identified as Amy St. Pierre, died.

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 2 Investigative reporter Mark Winne showed the midtown shooter running through the streets as he left the scene of the shooting.

The survivors of the shooting were treated at Grady for various injuries. Channel 2 reported on Friday that one patient was discharged and returned home.

Now, a second survivor has gone home, while the rest continue to recover and receive treatment.

“Two patients remain at the hospital but have been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and are progressing well,” Grady officials said.

Officials identified the survivors as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger. The identities of the victims who have gone home have not been released.

Patterson was later arrested in Cobb County after an hours-long manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Additional video obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed the moment Patterson surrendered to officers in Cobb.

