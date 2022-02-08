Another Million-Dollar Melrose Home Hits The Market

MELROSE, MA

Address: 1139 Franklin St, Melrose

Price: $1050000

Square feet: 2219

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Listing Description: Quintessential two family Victorian home in much desired Melrose Highland neighborhood. Renovations throughout, include but not limited to, primary ensuite with walk-in closet, complete renovation of the 1st floor kitchen (2021-2022) and living areas, window replacement in the entire house, newly heated car hobbyist garage (hydraulic lift) with 750 sq foot gaming room above. Lovely fenced in yard with jacuzzi. Close proximity to Melrose Highlands commuter train station, restaurants, coffee shops and many other retail stores. Easy access to Rt 1 and 93. Don't miss the opportunity to own this beautifully renovated two family located in a wonderful neighborhood. Professional photos to follow. Due to Covid-19, showings by accompanied appointment only, with pre-approval: Thursday 5-7, Saturday 12-2, and Sunday 11-1. COVID-19 protocols must be followed during showings: sanitize hands, wear masks and shoe coverings. Offers due Sunday, Feb 13th by 5pm.

Listed by: Maria Triolo, Cameron Real Estate Group

