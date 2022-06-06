Another mistrial in Indianapolis case against man who allegedly killed Amanda Blackburn

A trial scheduled to start Monday against the final suspect charged in connection with the death of Amanda Blackburn has ended in a mistrial.

According to Marion Superior Judge Grant Hawkins, one of the jurors told the others they had heard of the case's long and winding journey through the courts system and were aware that a mistrial had been declared in the same case for a similar reason in December.

Larry Jo Taylor, 25, is one of three men police say were involved in a string of home invasions on the city's north side during a Tuesday morning in November 2015.

The final robbery at a home in the Sunnyfield Court cul-de-sac ended with Blackburn's death. The 28-year-old was shot three times, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The shooting made national news. Blackburn was the wife of pastor Davey Blackburn. The couple had moved to Indianapolis from South Carolina two years prior to found Resonate Church, which shut down in 2019.

She was also 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

"Though everything inside of me wants to hate, be angry and slip into despair, I choose the route of forgiveness, grace and hope," Davey Blackburn said in a statement from 2015, after Taylor and another man were arrested in connection with his wife's death.

"Today I am deciding to love, not hate. Today I am deciding to extend forgiveness, not bitterness. Today I am deciding to hope, not despair. By Jesus' power at work within us, the best is still yet to come."

What happened to other two suspects

Taylor faces 13 charges, including murder, burglary and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also have requested an enhancement to the murder charge because the killing ended Amanda Blackburn's pregnancy.

Under Indiana law, Taylor could be eligible for the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole if convicted, although prosecutors have not requested the death penalty.

He was charged alongside two co-defendants: Diano Gordon and Jalen E. Watson, both of whom have accepted plea agreements.

In 2017, Watson pleaded guilty to two burglary felonies and a felony of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Prosecutors dropped two murder charges against him as part of the plea. He was sentenced to 29 years imprisonment, with the option of early release if he cooperates with law enforcement and maintains a clean record in prison.

A year later, Gordon also pleaded guilty to two burglary charges and a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, all felonies. Like Watson, he faced two murder charges. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Both are working with prosecutors in the case against Taylor, who police say pulled the trigger in Amanda Blackburn's shooting.

What police say happened

IndyStar contacted the family of Davey Blackburn in May, but he declined to speak about Taylor's pending trial. IndyStar also called and left a voicemail for Taylor's mother requesting an interview.

According to police, multiple 911 calls were made the morning of Nov. 10, 2015, to report separate home invasions. Around 5:20 a.m., one woman reported she woke up and saw that her cellphone, MacBook laptop, purse and keys were missing from her apartment. Her car was gone from the parking lot, too. The sliding glass door to her apartment was open, she said.

Three hours later, another woman reported a burglary at a home on Sunnyfield Court. Someone had torn through the patio screen and unlocked the patio door, police said. Missing from the home were "four televisions, a MacBook Pro, a Tiffany Pearl necklace, a pink woman's (sic) sweater, an AT&T Uverse remote control, a bag of oranges, and bed sheets," according to police.

Five minutes after that, someone else from Sunnyfield Court called 911. It was Davey Blackburn.

Davey Blackburn said he found his wife, Amanda, "injured and unconscious" on the living room floor, according to a police affidavit. Medics transported her to IU Health Methodist hospital where she died from her injuries two days later.

The pastor told investigators he had left the house around 6 a.m. to go exercise at L.A. Fitness. When he left, he left the door unlocked, he said.

One of Amanda Blackburn's bank cards, and a bag with a MacBook Pro, were missing from the home.

Police relied on DNA testing, surveillance footage and witnesses to identify the three suspects. They tracked calls made from phone numbers associated with the suspects to cell towers near the areas where the home invasions occurred, and near two ATMs where someone allegedly tried to withdraw money from Amanda Blackburn's account.

An unnamed cooperating individual who was allegedly with Taylor after the robberies said Taylor confessed to killing Amanda Blackburn. Taylor said that "she charged at him and he shot her somewhere in the upper body so he would not be scratched," police wrote in an affidavit.

While prosecutors are expected to focus on Amanda Blackburn's pregnancy as a factor in the case, Taylor's public defenders are likely to argue that the defendant didn't know she was pregnant.

The trial has been rescheduled to August.

