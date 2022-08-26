Another Morgan Stanley Banker Handling Block Trades Put on Leave

(Bloomberg) -- Another Morgan Stanley executive whose communications were sought in a US probe of Wall Street’s handling of large stock trades has been placed on leave, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Charles Leisure, an executive director who worked on the New York-based bank’s equity syndicate desk, was put on leave this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Leisure was part of a team that handled block trades, deals that have been facing scrutiny from US prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Authorities haven’t accused him of any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment, and Leisure didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. An email sent to his work address triggered an automated reply that he is “out of the office and will not be reviewing incoming email communications.”

Morgan Stanley is embroiled in the sprawling investigation examining how Wall Street bankers work with hedge funds and other buyers to privately carry out stock sales big enough to move prices. The bank disclosed a probe into its block-trading business earlier this year.

Leisure previously worked for Pawan Passi, who was the head of the US equity syndicate desk and led the bank’s communications with investors for equity transactions. In November, the New York-based firm placed Passi on leave as US authorities ramped up their probe of improper dealings in market-moving transactions.

Bloomberg reported in February that the Justice Department had sought communications involving more than a dozen professionals at Wall Street firms, including at Morgan Stanley and some of its key clients. That list included at least three of Passi’s colleagues including Leisure. The others were Evan Damast, its global head of equity and fixed-income syndicate, and John Paci, a senior equities trading executive.

The government hasn’t accused anyone of wrongdoing in the investigation, and the opening of an inquiry does not necessarily mean that any case will be brought.

